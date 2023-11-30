A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a couple getting married at Max Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The wedding occurred on Monday, November 27, at Max Hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. The 58-second video clip shows the groom and the bride tying the knot and exchanging rings inside the hospital in Ghaziabad. The video was shared by a user on X, who said that the groom was suffering from dengue and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, November 25. The groom's wedding was due on Monday, November 27. As the groom was down with dengue, the wedding took place as scheduled but in the hospital. ‘Wedding in Sky’: UAE-Based Indian Businessman Dilip Popley Hosts Daughter's Wedding Aboard Private Jet, Video Surfaces.

Couple Tie Knot in Hospital

A couple got married at Max hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. The groom was suffering from dengue and was admitted to the hospital on November 25 with his wedding due on Nov 27. The wedding took place as scheduled, but in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/8yEruMHyxB — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)