Vidhi Popley, daughter of prominent UAE-based businessman Dilip Popley, exchanged vows with Hridesh Sainani in a groundbreaking wedding ceremony aboard a modified 747 aircraft on Friday, November 24. About 350 wedding guests, mostly friends and relatives of the Popleys, boarded a Boeing 747 aircraft at a Jetex private terminal in Dubai. The video of the lavish wedding ceremony has surfaced on social media. Dilip Popley and his wife made headlines when they had a “wedding in the sky”, transforming an Air India flight into a marriage venue in year 1994. ‘Meri Rangoli Kyun Mitai’: Woman Vandalises Car After Man Mistakenly Drives Vehicle Over Her Floor Art in Narsinghpur, Viral Video Surfaces.

Wedding in Sky

VIDEO | UAE-based Indian businessman Dilip Popley hosted his daughter's wedding aboard a private Jetex Boeing 747 aircraft on November 24, in Dubai. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/lciNdxrmzz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023

