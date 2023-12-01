A couple made headlines recently when they tied the knot on a running train. Their unusual wedding clip has gone viral, proving that expensive hotels and banquet rooms are not necessary for an amazing wedding. The couple in the video can be seen exchanging garlands on the train while other passengers watch their loving union. The couple's marriage was formally started when the male applied sindoor to the woman. Following the exchanging of garlands, the tearful bride embraced the husband, and to the applause of the onlookers, the man tied a 'mangalsutra' around her neck. While the video is currently doing rounds on the internet, the whereabouts of the incident remains unknown. Wedding On A Plane! Madurai Couple Rents SpiceJet Flight for 2 Hours To Escape COVID-19 Lockdown, Ties Knot Onboard Amid Pandemic (Watch Video).

Couple Gets Married on Moving Train

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yadav Max Sudama (@max_sudama_1999)

