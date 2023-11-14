It's undeniable that most people view their wedding day as the happiest day of their lives and frequently strive to make it unique by being inventive. A new video, however, has shown that not everyone can always get away with these acts safely. A video from Maharashtra shows a bride and groom posing with a glitter pistol on their wedding day. The duo is shown clutching the firearms and grinning as they pose together in the 13-second video. However, one of the guns burst as soon as they fired, striking the bride in the face. Everyone raced to help the bride as she dropped the gun instantly. The horrifying clip is an old video from April this year, and is going viral again. Bihar: Narrow Escape for Bride, Groom After Fire Erupts at Wedding Ceremony in Patna.

Wedding Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong as Sparkle Gun Explodes on Bride's Face

दुल्हा और दुल्हन को स्टंट दिखाना मंहगा पड़ गया दुल्हन के चेहरे पर चल गई स्पार्कल गन pic.twitter.com/9QxovLUE4t — Bittu Pandit Reporter (@BittuPa76040164) November 14, 2023

Was this really needed ? Too much is too bad pic.twitter.com/kAviHWSsLq — Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) March 30, 2023

