As the clock ticks down to the last day of the year, with partygoers amped up with a celebration mood to welcome 2024, the Bengaluru Police has come up with a hilarious message. "Drink and drive, we will show you a few new bars," Bengaluru Police posted on X, formerly Twitter. Bengaluru police have geared up to closely monitor the celebrations, especially in areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar, as huge crowds flock to these areas on New Year's nights. Phoenix Mall of Asia Shut Down: Police Restrict Public Access to Bengaluru Mall Till January 15.

'We'll Show You New Bars'

Drink and drive, we will show you a few new bars. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)