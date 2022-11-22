17-year-old Lalit Patidar, who suffers from the rare medical condition of Werewolf Syndrome, finally admits to being bullied his entire life for his look. According to the media reports, the Indian teen said that people threw stones at him due to excessive hair growth on his body, whereas kids were worried that he would bite them like an animal. As defined by the National Library of Medicine, the skin issue hypertrichosis has no cure, and it can equally affect both men and women. Strange! Rare 'Fairy' Horn Grows on Grandmother's Arm in Taiwan; The Appendage Measures 7 Centimetres Long!

Check Out The Tweet:

Lalit Patidar (17), who suffered from "werewolf syndrome", which is seen in only 50 people, said, "My school friends used to make fun of me, they would shout at me as a monkey. People say it's very scary, and people also make fun of me by calling me a ghost." #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/9npFegf3ss — KASİDE (@zakkumec) November 20, 2022

