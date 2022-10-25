WhatsApp, the famous communication application owned by Meta, is facing an outage issue in India and other parts of the world that is affecting personal and group chats. Online users are currently unable to send or receive texts on the messaging app. According to the outage detection website, DownDetector WhatsApp is not working for thousands of netizens. Meanwhile, some users took to Twitter to share their grievances. WhatsApp Down funny memes, images, hilarious jokes and puns went crazy viral on the microblogging site. WhatsApp Down: Instant Messaging App Suffer Major Global Outage, Users in India And Other Parts of World Unable To Send and Receive Messages.

Twitter Supremacy

What's The Issue?

WhatsApp Down Viral Memes:

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDownpic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

Who Else Is An Active WhatsApp User?

You came here to see if Whatsapp is down right? pic.twitter.com/Vwx1urd3BS — 0xShane (@BeLikeShane) October 25, 2022

If Not Twitter Then What Else?

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

