WhatsApp Privacy Policy funny memes and jokes, once again surfaced on Twitter. As May 15, nears, users worry if they will be able to use the Facebook-owned app or not, without accepting the new terms. On the other hand, others poke fun at, how some users may flock to alternate apps such as Telegram and Signal. The reactions are hilarious and we can't stop laughing!

#WhatsApp Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter!

What Happens When You Accept WhatsApp's Privacy Policy?

Meanwhile, Telegram and Signal Users be Like

#WhatsApp is trending be might be his last day in india Le telegram/signal pic.twitter.com/Nxw7VzmTVO — Vikas Passi (@kaalisinghdaaku) May 14, 2021

Did You Accept Terms and Policy Without Reading It?

I accept #WhatsApp terms and privacy policy without reading. pic.twitter.com/mqBER2zj2Z — Ankit Patel (@iamanky99) May 14, 2021

Hahaha

#WhatsApp wants users to accept its updated policies People in India right now : pic.twitter.com/rk3c3JJ0Z9 — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) May 14, 2021

And Of Course, the Iconic Meme

#WhatsApp User after reject policy of whatsapp pic.twitter.com/cA441SlpJj — Jay Udhani (@jay_udhani) May 14, 2021

