The king of cryptic tweets is at it again. Elon Musks' latest tweet, extremely mysterious in content, has people pondering why is the word CumRocket trending on Twitter.

💦🚀 –> 🌙 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2021

The tweet prompted hilarious memes on Twitter, some trying to find a semblance of reason behind it

Why is cumrocket trending at 5am pic.twitter.com/9wmMU0Zp07 — CaptainPfizer🐝🇵🇷 (@DeanTheBean26) June 5, 2021

I Hope thats you in the Rocket, going to the Moon... a one way ticket!! — Stevedabitcoin (@stevedabitcoin) June 5, 2021

The Folks at CumRocket were quite happy with the publicity CumRocket after this tweet 🚀😘https://t.co/MhBuOAR0uX#CumRocket pic.twitter.com/qSNEQ63b4C — CumRocket (@CumRocketCrypto) June 5, 2021

We couldn't agree more with the assessment

Thanks for liquidating another bunch of speculators! pic.twitter.com/XVdbWDmE5z — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) June 5, 2021

