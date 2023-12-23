The Central Railway (CR) opened 'Woloo Women toilet' at Mulund station in Mumbai on Friday, December 22. The 'Woloo Women toilet' is an innovative concept with various facilities such as maintained toilet block and has retail area for beauty and hygiene products, personal care products, cosmetics, and gift items. It is an air conditioned toilet block along with baby care facility, sanitary pad vending machine, changing room. Central Railway plans to install similar facilities at six more stations of Mumbai division - LTT, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Thane, Mankhurd and Chembur. Do Sanitary Pads and Tampons Expire? Know the Right Way to Store These Female Hygiene Products!

Woloo Women Toilet at Mulund Station

'Woloo Women toilet' started at Mulund station, Mumbai div on 22.12.23. It's an innovative concept with various facilities- -Well maintained toilet block -Retail area for beauty & hygiene products, personal care products, cosmetics, gift items etc. It's planned to install at 6… pic.twitter.com/iafFB4sBa4 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 23, 2023

