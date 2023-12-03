Domestic abuse or domestic violence are not so uncommon in today's society. Although we typically associate domestic violence with women, men have also been victims of this on occasion. Recently, a similar occurrence has emerged on social media, upsetting the internet. In the clip, a woman can be seen violently striking her husband on camera. She reportedly took this action after her husband reportedly arrived home later than expected. In the footage, the woman can be seen leaping on her husband as she runs to him. She then proceeds to strike and kick the man. Just before the video concludes, the woman pauses and strikes her husband once more. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the incident remains unknown. Wife Beats Husband in UP Video: Woman Thrashes Man With Chappal at Etah Court.

Woman Attacks Husband for Coming Home Late

Wife beats husband as soon as he gets home pic.twitter.com/JaQX6h9iBb — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)