A viral video on X, formerly Twitter, shows a woman crashing her scooter into a wall while her friend who was sitting behind her flies over it and lands on the other side. The video, which was posted by @rushlane, has garnered over 2.5 million views and thousands of reactions from netizens. The incident occurred on January 7. The location, however, is unknown. Some expressed concern for the safety of the riders, while others found the incident amusing and hilarious. The video also sparked a discussion on road safety. Freaky 'Accident' as Biker Talking on Mobile Gets Struck by Speeding Truck, Viral Video Shows Dangers of Using Phone While Riding.

Woman Crashes Scooty Into a Wall

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)