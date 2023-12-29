An X user described a strange experience she had at the Delhi Airport when two individuals informed her that using the shuttle service between T2 and T1 would cost her a fare. Entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi stated in a recent post that she was informed by two men that the fare prices range from Rs 40 to Rs 100. The men informed her that there had been changes to the regulations regarding the complimentary shuttle service provided by Delhi Airport and that she would now need to pay. The images of the two males who had demanded money from her were also posted by the woman. After Chaturvedi tagged Delhi Airport, the airport confirmed that the shuttle service was complimentary. Delhi Airport’s Terminals 2 and 3 Entry and Boarding Gates To Be DigiYatra Enabled by March 2023.

Woman's Post on Illegal Shuttle Service at Delhi Airport Goes Viral

Delhi is amusing. Two guys running their own shuttle bus right outside t2. Taking Rs. 40-100 for t2 to t1. ONLY CASH. When I told him it’s supposed to be free, he said Delhi airport rules have changed, you now have to pay Rs. 40 for kids, Rs. 100 for adults, as @OfficialDMRC now… pic.twitter.com/c6x7YEpVsX — Shruti Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@adhicutting) December 29, 2023

Airport Authority Responds

Dear Shruti, We would like to inform you that the inter-terminal shuttle bus is operated by both DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) and DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) at regular intervals for passenger's convenience. The shuttle bus operated by DTC is complimentary for (1/4) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 29, 2023

