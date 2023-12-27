Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 27, saw an escalation of the language row with pro-Kannada activists from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike holding violent protests demanding ‘60% Kannada’ on all signboards. Amid this, a video is going viral wherein a woman participating in Pro-Kannada Protests in Bengaluru was left speechless after a reporter pointed out a tattoo in English on her hand. The video shows the reporter questioning the woman over recent developments in the city. He then asks her about the English tattoo on her hand, which irritates her. Pro-Kannada Protests: Bengaluru Phoenix Marketcity and Mall of Asia Shut Amidst Vandalism Over English Signage, Says Report.

Woman Protesting For Kannada Boards Left Stumped

Lady was protesting for Kannada boards, wanted English signages removed. Reporter- But your Tatoo is in English! Moye Moye 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0Q7FpaGrib — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 27, 2023

