In a heartwarming incident, a woman received free cookies after she ordered sanitary pads on Swiggy’s instant delivery app. The woman identified as Sameera took to Twitter to share the incident. In her post, Sameera said that she ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, which she received with a surprise. The woman said that she found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag with her sanitary pads. The woman lauded the effort and said that it was "Pretty thoughtful!" Although she wasn't sure whether it was Swiggy or the shopkeeper who put the cookies. Responding to Sameer's tweet, Swiggy said, "We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :)." Swiggy Layoffs: Food Delivery Platform May Lay Off Over 250 Employees, Company Says ‘Exits Based on Performance’.

Woman Receives Free Cookies From Swiggy After Ordering Sanitary Pads

We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :) ^Ashwin — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 25, 2023

