Videos of skydivers are usually exciting to watch, and some even feature individuals pulling off incredible acrobatics while skydiving. Maja Kuczynska, a 23-year-old skydiver, however, elevated the game when she was able to walk effortlessly in the air. An old video of Kuczynska's amazing skywalk has gone viral on social media, wherein she appears to be strolling on an unseen walkway as she smoothly strides through the air in the footage. She moves with such grace and control that it's difficult to realise she's not on solid ground. Man Walks Above the Clouds While Skydiving, Jaw-Dropping Video Surfaces Online (Watch).

Woman’s Gracious ‘Sky Walking’ Stunt Defies Gravity in Stunning Video

