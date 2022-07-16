World Snake Day is marked yearly to celebrate the slithering creature and raise awareness about their preservation. The annual occasion shines a spotlight on snakes' indispensable role in the biosphere. Many people are frightened of the fascinating reptiles; of course, we can comprehend why! But all snakes need not have to be poisonous. World Snake Day 2022 falls on Saturday, 16 July. Therefore, it's time to shed your fears and learn more about snakes! We have curated some of the viral videos that captured a variety of snakes. From dancing serpents to snake crawling in tree scenarios, check out the clips below. Hide-and-Snake! Viral Video of The Slithering Reptile Hiding Inside a Chair Leaves Internet Stumped!

Have You Ever Seen Snakes Dancing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of snakes 🐍 (@snake_unity)

Snake Slithering In A Stream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildistic ™ (@wildistic)

You Have To See This Scary Fight!

It's a snake eat snake world out there. pic.twitter.com/m02jYC7Tf7 — Georgia DNR Wildlife (@GeorgiaWild) June 10, 2022

Python Videos Will Never Go Off Trend!

Mesmerising video of a python slithering up a palm tree. Credit:sm. #nature #snakes pic.twitter.com/ddgN6XY6t0 — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) July 27, 2020

Aggressive Cobra Viral Video

Never Judge a snake by it's tail ?@Pendrive_Baba pic.twitter.com/ytet6ps7bg — Jude David (@judedavid21) September 6, 2021

