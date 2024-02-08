Sultan Kösen of Turkey earned the title 'Tallest Living Man' from Guinness World Records in 2009, standing at an impressive 8 feet 1 inch. His exceptional height was the first to exceed 8 feet in over 20 years, according to Guinness World Records. In February 2024, he participated in the latest season of Italy's renowned television show, Lo Show Dei Record, for which he made an appearance while in Italy. Watch as he greets regular-sized people in this heartwarming video. Sultan Kosen Was Officially Verified as the World's Tallest Man 12 Years Ago Today! He ... - Latest Tweet by Guinness World Records.

View Sultan Kosen’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

