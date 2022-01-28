Mompha Junior claimed to be 'World's youngest billionaire' who owns a Mansion and different luxurious sports cars gifted by his Nigerian internet celebrity father. The little influencer travel in a private jet and posts glamorous photos on his Instagram account decked out in head-to-toe designer clothes and sunglasses. The young social media star is the son of Ismailia Mustapha, a multimillionaire Nigerian figure who goes by the name Mompha Snr.

Have A Look At Mompha's Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammed Awal Mustapha (@momphajnr)

Birthday Gift From Daddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammed Awal Mustapha (@momphajnr)

Mompha Junior's Lavish Lifestyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammed Awal Mustapha (@momphajnr)

