Have you seen a worm-like living creature crawling on your eyelid? A Reddit user decided to film it. He shared a video showing small mites on his eyelashes, entwined at the base of his long thin hair follicles. The tiny Demodex was seen moving under the microscope. The mites usually live on the eyelashes or near the oil glands in larger hair follicles in the body and eat the skin and secreted oil. The caption of the video, which may have a bit of a yuck factor, reads, "After learning about eyelash mites (demodex) on Reddit, I decided to check my own eyes. Meet Demo and Dex." Former Model ‘Eaten Alive’ By Scabies Mites in Georgia Hospital.

Eyelash Mites:

