Recently, a man claimed on social media that his IndiGo aircraft had the "worst flight experience" after it was delayed six times for a total of seven hours. He was flying from Kolkata to Bengaluru. X user Deedy said in a lengthy post that he would "avoid flying them again" following his missed international trip. After noting this, the airlines gave him a refund for his flight. The user claimed in the same post that the IndiGo staff had explained the delay as a "regulation procedure". IndiGo Airline Crew, Passenger Engage in Heated Argument Onboard Plane, Video Goes Viral.

Man Misses International Trip After IndiGo Flight Gets Delayed for Six Times

I had the worst flight experience of my life last night, with Indigo. My 10PM Calcutta—Bangalore flight left at 4:41AM, after 6 delays totaling 7hrs. I missed an international flight. "Always on-time" is false advertising from @IndiGo6E. I’d avoid flying them again. 🧵 1/6 pic.twitter.com/PTljwo4sxx — Deedy (@debarghya_das) January 13, 2024

