Netizens seized the opportunity for humour as Elon Musk's microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced a widespread outage, leaving users unable to access comments, profiles, and tweets. Social media platforms were flooded with funny jokes and memes, showcasing the online community's response to the unexpected disruption. The global nature of the outage, including its impact in India, prompted a surge in creative and light-hearted content as users shared their experiences and frustrations in a humorous manner. X Formerly Known as Twitter Down! Elon Musk-Run Micro Blogging App and Website Faces Major Outage Globally, Including India.

Twitter Down, Meme to the Rescue

I thought my account was either suspended or hacked.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/HR42yjHQaB — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) December 21, 2023

Me running to twitter to see if everyone else’s twitter is down 🤣😭 #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/LzNylLxZK7 — Arjan veilly (@arjanveilly) December 21, 2023

X Outage Sparks Memefest

Twitter ka bhi moye moye ho gaya😂#TwitterDown — Muhammad Bakhsh (@MuhammadBux785) December 21, 2023

Thought all my shit was deleted. Almost pulled up to them headquarters like this #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/rbrGdPszpi — D E V 🪐🧃🌎 (@StayLoyall) December 21, 2023

Twitter Outage Memes Take Center Stage

Elon Musk trying to resolve Twitter down#TwitterDownpic.twitter.com/1lrBQYhjm5 — Varad (@Cric_varad) December 21, 2023

Since Twitter/X is going down following everyone who likes and replies! 🤝#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/jgXJI3sVHE — Colson (@Cvlson) December 21, 2023

