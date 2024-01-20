X User Posts Derogatory Joke on Para-Archer Sheetal Devi, Issues Unconditional Apology After NCPCR Directs Delhi Police To Register FIR

A social media account that had posted a derogatory joke on para-archer Sheetal Devi has issued unconditional apology after the Delhi Police were instructed to file an FIR against him.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 20, 2024 08:46 AM IST

A social media account that had posted a derogatory joke on para-archer Sheetal Devi has issued unconditional apology after the Delhi Police were instructed to file an FIR against him. The X user, “@dudeitsokay”, mocked Arjuna Award winner Sheetal Devi’s disability in a post that quickly went viral. The offensive post was flagged by numerous users, some of whom called for action from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Responding to these concerns, the NCPCR directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against X and the individual operating the account. The X user has now issued an apology for his derogatory joke. WhatsApp Group Admin Arrested in Bhadohi After Member Shares 'Derogatory' Post Against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Derogatory Post by X User

X User Issues Apology for Derogatory Post

