Adam22, a YouTuber and a pornstar, recently revealed that his wife Lena, also known as Lena The Plug, performed a sex scene with another man with a bigger penis. Lena, sharing her experience, said she felt discomfort for a period of 'three or four days' after having sex for '40 minutes' with a man whose penis was bigger as compared to Adam's in size. Talking about the thing, Adam wrote that It was officially a week since he let his wife do porn with another guy and how he felt a little jealous at first, but overall, it wasn’t that big a deal. Justifying their actions, he added that it was fine because she had watched him have sex with hundreds of girls, and it never affected their relationship. "Sleeping with that gentleman has been amazing for both her career and our business," Adam22 tweeted. He further reported that Lena's genitals had returned to its original "pre-BBC" size, and he is happy about it. Meanwhile, Lena admitted that she and her spouse are considering having a threesome with the guy in the near future. XXX OnlyFans Mom Banned From Sons' School Because of Lewd Photos and Videos Sues Due to Discrimination.

Take a look:

It’s officially been a week since I let my wife do a porn with another guy. I felt a little jealous at first but overall it wasn’t that big a deal. She’s watched me sleep with hundreds of girls and it’s never affected our relationship. Sleeping with that gentleman has been… — adam22 (@adam22) July 2, 2023

