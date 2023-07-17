The zombie drug pandemic is a troubling trend that has spread throughout the US, leaving localities to contend with a fresh and hazardous menace. The substance xylazine, sometimes referred to as "tranq," "tranq dope," and "zombie drug," causes sedative-like side effects such as severe tiredness and respiratory depression. The substance's usage has become well-known for its crippling effects on users, their inability to stand, the rise in emergency department visits, and the resulting worries about public safety. Philadelphia-based viral videos depict people who are unable to stand, nearly unconscious, and behaving like 'zombies' on the streets. Xylazine Turning People Into 'Zombies' in US, Viral Videos Show People 'Acting Weird' After Taking 'Zombie Drug'.

Xylazine Crisis in Philadelphia

This is Philadelphia, USA. While the United States Government invest trillions of dollars into war, the streets of America look like this. America is failing⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YMA1K49PUT — Rev Laskaris (@REVMAXXING) July 17, 2023

Oh my! What’s this I’m seeing. Philadelphia is getting worse by the day.🥲 pic.twitter.com/ArPXQAvP3S — Nancy_L (@thelover_tito) July 12, 2023

What happened to Philadelphia? pic.twitter.com/nG6HMvFhjt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 17, 2023

The Fentanyl crisis laid bare. This scene filmed in Philadelphia looks like something from a zombie apocalypse. In 2021 106,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, 67,325 of them from fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/NE5ZFOEZHa — NYX (@NYX19879275) July 13, 2023

