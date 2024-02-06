Talented music composer, Yashraj Mukhate of the Rasoda fame, has once again gone viral with a new mashup video. The music composer has featured singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral video in his mashup. For the unversed, before Orry took over the internet, Yashraj Mujhate's mashup videos ruled social media platforms. A video of the singer's old stage performance has gone viral, from which Yashraj has created his new parody. Yashraj's new parody is "Appreciate ki wajah se hain". The new video from the music composer has gone viral. Yashraj is also famous for his works "Sadda kutta kutta, twada kutta tommy" and also "Pawri ho rahi hai". King Charles’ British Asian Trust Cuts Ties With Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Amidst Viral Video Controversy.

Check out the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

