There is no dispute regarding the popularity of Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on Twitter. Recently, a video posted by him has been doing rounds on the internet. The brief video showed performers enacting a Nagaland folk dance while donning the local garb. Further, Along joined also joined the artists, dancing joyfully alongside them. Chor Police and Love For Streaming Platform! Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Funny Meme Showing Two Cops and Man In Handcuffs Glued To Mobile Phone.

Nagaland Minister Joins Dancers Performing Folk Dance

Ye Baburao ka nahi Temjen Ka Style Hai 😜 Nagaland Mein Kuch Kuch Nahin, Bohut Kuch Hota hai..! Aao Kabhi Nagaland Pe... 😁 pic.twitter.com/GetP4IwIhS — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 26, 2023

