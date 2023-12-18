Internet users are amazed with an Australian politician for his amazing singing abilities and his improvised lyrics on a tempting song. Labour Party politician David Templeman, who holds the position of Minister for Culture and the Arts, has a custom of opening his Christmas speech to the legislature with a song that summarises the year's significant events. He frequently adds fresh words to well-known songs. In 2018, the minister modified Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel to highlight significant events of the year while making fun of his colleagues. A section of Templeman's 2018 song address was reshared on Instagram recently by a user named Austracks, and the post garnered over a lakh likes. Priyanka Gandhi Shares Video of Kalmawizo Hmar Singing Assam State Anthem, Praises Her 'Beautiful Voice' (Watch Video).

Year Ender Song in Australian Parliament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austracks ツ (@austracks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)