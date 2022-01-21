Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod suddenly recreated a romantic scene from Spider Man in the latest promo. The scene shows they are having an upside-down kiss just like Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst from Spider Man. Fans go gaga over Harshad's dedication towards Pranali and how he proposes her while doing a stunt.

Check Out The Reactions Below:

Desi Spider Man...

That's Perfect...

His Face Got Red😭Can u imagin the pressure on Him. His whole body blood pouring down d head & with this Whole He did the dialogue delivery,he gave perfect smile wid cries,prfct Words wid emotions,perfect forhead Kiss😭🐣 Harshadd!Power Packed!#yrkkh #Abhira Appreciation thread! pic.twitter.com/jOUYrlqskS — 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚❤️💫 (@Zaantastic_12) January 21, 2022

Somebody Stop Me From Watching This...

What Is All This...

DID ALL THE WRITERS OF YRKKH WATCH SPIDERMAN:NO WAY HOME LAST WEEKEND OR SOMETHING?😅 WHAT IS WITH ALL THE JUMPING, FLYING AND HANGING NOW A DAYS?🤣🤣#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/nvxyjbYNYU — Sonali (@Sonali9197) January 20, 2022

Proud...

Our Spiderman 😍😍😍😆😆 Harshad is the blessing for itv ...the way #yrkkh team using his gymnastics skills !! Uffffffffffffffffff!!! Give him all the awards !! @ChopdaHarshad Ek hi dil hai kitni bar Jeetogay ap, ❤️ We are proud of you 😍😍👏👏#AbhiRa #yrkkh #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/2iLmEviYeA — ✨ нυмαяι ѕι∂✨ (@sidk24) January 20, 2022

Hahaha... That's Funny

Finally...

