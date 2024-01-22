Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath captured a selfie with a remarkable sand art creation of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya crafted by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. The video, shared on social media, showcased Yogi Adityanath's appreciation for Pattnaik's stunning sand sculpture, adding a visual element to the fervour surrounding the Ram Temple Consecration. Ram Mandir Viral Video: Man From West Bengal’s Durgapur Makes Replica of Ayodhya Temple Using 20 Kg Parle-G Biscuits.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Selfie With Ram Mandir Sand Art

Let's all of us respond to the humble request of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji on this auspicious occasion and illuminate our homes with Ram Jyoti. Sharing My sand art created at #Ayodhya. Jai Shri Ram 🙏 pic.twitter.com/m3Pk8zYojX — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 22, 2024

