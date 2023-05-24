Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday shared a heartwarming picture with a group of school children. Taking to social media, the Australian PM shared a picture where he can be seen posing for a selfie with school students. "You boys better not be late for school," Anthony Albanese said while sharing the picture with his followers. Meanwhile, he also said that Australia and India are working more closely together to boost renewable energy in both countries. He also shared pictures where he can be seen having light moments with PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi in Australia: 'Australia and India Working Closely Together To Boost Renewable Energy in Both Countries' Says Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

You Boys Better Not Be Late for School

You boys better not be late for school. pic.twitter.com/onOADfWSPt — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 23, 2023

