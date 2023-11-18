Mick Jagger, a rock icon, posted a 'thank you, India' message on X (former Twitter) on Friday, November 17. The founder of Rolling Stones, an avid sports fan, travelled to Kolkata to watch the present ICC World Cup. The eighty-year-old can be seen sitting by a tree with his guitar, looking relaxed in a video he shared on X. He can be seen performing the hit song Dreamy Skies from The Rolling Stones' recently released studio album Hackney Diamonds. "Thank you and Namaste India. I am very happy to come here. With much love to you all, Mick Jagger", he added in the caption in Hindi. Reacting to his tweet, PM Narendra Modi wrote in a recent tweet via his official X handle, "‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming." Mick Jagger, Lead Vocalist of The Rolling Stones Band, Attends SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal at Eden Gardens (See Pic).

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Mick Jagger’s Thank You Note to India

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming… https://t.co/UXKH529mu5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2023

