A viral video has ignited a storm of reactions that features a young girl posing with a Snapchat filter on with her late father's picture in the background. This viral tweet circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the 'live' filter on the girl and her late father. Netizens seemed baffled coming across this video, with many finding the entire scenario bizarre as well as "insensitive." However, this incident highlights how individuals, particularly the younger generation, rely on digital platforms to navigate and express their emotions, creating a discourse on the evolving landscape of mourning online. Woman Attacks Husband, Throws Punches and Kicks at Him for Coming Home Late; Video Surfaces.

Watch Video: Girl 'Pose' With Live Filter On The Photo of Her Late Father

Ye gendu generation hai pic.twitter.com/14brkcr5Te — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@KisslayJha) December 2, 2023

And the internet was not having it, at least most of them. People found it extremely bizarre that this girl used the a Dalmatian Dog Lens Snapchat filter on her late father's photo. But there were a few who did not find this act to be problematic.

SHOOKETH

Shell-shocked

Bhai Main Bhi Nahi Sehta

And people question me when I say I don’t want to bring children in this world!! Because if someone does this with my photo, I would never be able to rest in peace 😭😂 !! https://t.co/2S3zv9aeYE — V (@vibgyor1802) December 2, 2023

We Get It But Too Harsh

mentally unstable & therapy generation https://t.co/FZo9FR5hsk — Mikuk Ismaal (@Simbiooosis) December 2, 2023

She Finds Support, Like This One

I don't find anything wrong tbh she's probably missing her dad thats doing this https://t.co/sqHTuZFZ0U — ' (@axcashhhhh) December 2, 2023

