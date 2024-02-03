Popular YouTuber MrBeast on Friday, February 2, revealed that he has astigmatism. Taking to X, YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, said that he got his eyes checked and found out that he has "bad astigmatism". "This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently, and wow," he said. MrBeast also said that his eyesight is three times better, and he does not squint anymore. As per the National Eye Institute, Astigmatism is a common eye problem that makes one's vision blurry or distorted. YouTube Star MrBeast Won’t Upload Videos on Elon Musk’s X Due to Poor Monetisation.

This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently and wow. My eyesight is 3x better and i dont squint/can actually open my eyes normally 😅🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 2, 2024

