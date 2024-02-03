MrBeast is a popular American YouTuber known for inspiring many young YouTubers. The 25-year-old recently revealed via his X handle that he has an eye disorder called astigmatism, which is caused due to imperfections in the curvature of the eye’s cornea or lens. Its common symptom is blurry vision. MrBeast opened up about his condition after he helped 1000 people with blindness. In his post, he mentioned, “I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently and wow. My eyesight is 3x better and i dont squint/can actually open my eyes normally.” Additionally, the video posted by MrBeast on his YouTube channel showcases the individuals he helped who were blind. Astigmatism vs Normal Vision: Viral Image on Twitter Claims to Diagnose the Vision Condition, Here’s the TRUTH!

MrBeast Reveals About Astigmatism

I should have helped myself in this video 💀 pic.twitter.com/uT0c7caNlz — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 2, 2024

‘1,000 Blind People See For The First Time’

