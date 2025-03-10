In a world where viral challenges and quirky stunts dominate social media, YouTuber Norme has captured global attention with an incredible feat of endurance, setting a new world record by standing completely still for 38 consecutive hours. What makes this record even more interesting is the series of interruptions and challenges Norme faced during his attempt. Despite being tagged by followers, pranked by viewers and even receiving calls to the police, he managed to maintain his focus and composure, ultimately succeeding in breaking the previous standing still record. ‘Out of Context’ Grok Responses: Elon Musk-Owned AI Chatbot’s ‘Misleading’ Replies to Viral Images Will Leave You Perplexed & Hilariously Curious.

YouTuber Norme Create Record By Standing For 38 Hours (Watch)

