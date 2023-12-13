Fashion retailer Zara removed an ad campaign from its mobile application and website with sculptures shrouded in white sheets and mannequins with missing limbs. Pro-Palestine campaigners criticised the advertisement, which featured model Kristen McMenamy posing in the middle of what appeared to be debris, claiming it looked like an Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip's population. From Monday, December 11 onwards, the hashtag "#BoycottZara" was trending on X (formerly Twitter), and more than 100,000 comments were left on Zara's Instagram photos. Commenters slammed the advertisements, claiming they resembled images of dead in mass graves in Gaza covered in white shrouds. Meanwhile, several clips alleging that citizens in the United States threw clothes from the Zara brand in front of company outlets after the ad campaign controversy surfaced online. In the clips, a heap of clothes can be seen gathered in front of what appears to be a shopping complex consisting of outlets of various known fashion brands. Zara's 'The Jacket' Campaign Faces Severe Backlash Online Over Its Controversial Resemblance to Gaza Genocide and Destruction.

People Allegedly Throw Branded Clothes in Front of Zara Outlets in US

JUST IN: — After ZARA's insulting advertisement about the Gaza war, the American people threw all the clothes of the brand 'ZARA' in front of the company. #RIPZaharapic.twitter.com/Zw5X6R4aRt — Sci Tech Info (@InfoTec16286048) December 13, 2023

After Zara made an insulting advertisement about the Gaza War, the American people threw all Zara clothes in front of the company#zara #BoycottZara #IsraeliTerroristState #Gaza_Geniocide #StrikeForGaza #ابو_عبيده pic.twitter.com/TOC0wjBR7o — Behram Tariq (@BehramTariq22) December 13, 2023

