In a recent trend that has caught the attention of netizens, delivery agents of online food aggregators are making waves for various reasons. This time, a Zomato delivery agent has become the talk of the town due to his unconventional approach to deliveries. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the delivery executive riding a Harley Davidson bike while on duty. The clip showcases the Zomato delivery agent cruising through the streets on a Harley Davidson X440, a premium bike valued at over Rs 2.4 lakh. Adding to the spectacle of the delivery, the rider is also seen wearing an upscale helmet and gloves. The unusual sight of a delivery agent on such a high-end motorcycle has sparked considerable chatter on social media, making the video a viral sensation. Mumbai: X User Claims Zomato Delivery Agent's Account Blocked Days Before Sister's Wedding, Food Delivery App Responds.

Zomato Delivery Agent Viral Video

Zomato delivery partner using Harley Davidson 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/lZbsVogYrm — டொக்கு.X (@itsdevilsfort) April 16, 2024

