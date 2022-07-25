Zomato slips to a 52-week low as one year lock-in period for promoters, shareholders, employees and other has ended. On 27th July 2021, Zomato Limited was listed, at a share price of Rs 116 on the National Stock Exchange at a 51% premium over its issue price of Rs 76.
Tomato is cheaper than Zomato share to be apt.
— Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) July 25, 2022
People who bought Zomato Shares : pic.twitter.com/pqosfrxUt1
— JR (@Honecastic) July 25, 2022
best discount on @zomato
But I'm not hungry !! Okay Bye 😅
— CHAND₹A GANGANI (@ichandragangani) July 25, 2022
#Zomato share pic.twitter.com/FmkK3PsG9F
— Gautam (@Gautam06290535) July 25, 2022
#Zomato shares reminds me of Ranveer singh Photoshoot .
— Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) July 25, 2022
💡
ZOMATO 🥘🍲competing fiercely with TOMATO 🍅🍅prices...
If this continues...surely at least food inflation will moderate...#zomato #ipo #StockMarket #investing #euphoria #stockmarkets #StockMarketindia
— Vivek Mashrani, CFA (@MashraniVivek) July 25, 2022
The writing on the wall
Yaaaar kya app hai Mauj to Roz order karti hun / Karta hun
I m in love with sense of humour of Zomato Marketing BoT
Only Gorgeous Gorgeous ppl invest in Stock Market
MAZAK BANA K RAKHA HAI Share Bazaar ko
-
Ab LOSS Uthao aur Papa ki gali khao pic.twitter.com/J1DwU0lcDB
— Dr Shark ( Dr Naresh ) (@SharkNaresh) July 25, 2022
On the brighter side, sale of 5 crore+ Zomato shares were delivered in 10 minutes today.@deepigoyal @albinder
— Abhishek Murarka 🥧💹 (@abhymurarka) July 25, 2022
Zomato's share on the interview day(8 Oct'21): Rs 136
Zomato Now🤯: Rs 93
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's view on Zomato!#StockMarketindia #stocks pic.twitter.com/ExBIdfoGYR
— iTribe (@itribe_) February 8, 2022
#Zomato Share Price hitting its Lowest ...
Only in 1 year since listing ...
It Ranges From 126-169-46
Me thinking 😆😂 pic.twitter.com/OAAYfaW65f
— Shubham (@Logicalguy007) July 25, 2022
My friend who was holding Zomato since IPO
Today after watching that It hits 52 week low again😂#Zomato pic.twitter.com/ASFypmnkNI
— Brij Thakkar (@brijthakkar005) July 25, 2022
Me Frustrated with career and feeling depressed with life..
Notification pops...
Zomato - saptiya thambi...#Kavin | #DaDa pic.twitter.com/LmxwmNf2W7
— Anbarasuᴷᵃᵛⁱⁿ ⁱⁿ ᴰᵃᵈᵃ👶 (@anbarasu_Boss) July 24, 2022
What's so good about this morning!#Zomato pic.twitter.com/vCyxUUHJfU
— Stocktwits India (@StocktwitsIndia) July 25, 2022
