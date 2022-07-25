Zomato slips to a 52-week low as one year lock-in period for promoters, shareholders, employees and other has ended. On 27th July 2021, Zomato Limited was listed, at a share price of Rs 116 on the National Stock Exchange at a 51% premium over its issue price of Rs 76.

