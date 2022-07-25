Zomato slips to a 52-week low as one year lock-in period for promoters, shareholders, employees and other has ended. On 27th July 2021, Zomato Limited was listed, at a share price of Rs 116 on the National Stock Exchange at a 51% premium over its issue price of Rs 76.

Tomato is cheaper than Zomato share to be apt. — Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) July 25, 2022

best discount on @zomato But I'm not hungry !! Okay Bye 😅 — CHAND₹A GANGANI (@ichandragangani) July 25, 2022

#Zomato shares reminds me of Ranveer singh Photoshoot . — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) July 25, 2022

The writing on the wall Yaaaar kya app hai Mauj to Roz order karti hun / Karta hun I m in love with sense of humour of Zomato Marketing BoT Only Gorgeous Gorgeous ppl invest in Stock Market MAZAK BANA K RAKHA HAI Share Bazaar ko - Ab LOSS Uthao aur Papa ki gali khao pic.twitter.com/J1DwU0lcDB — Dr Shark ( Dr Naresh ) (@SharkNaresh) July 25, 2022

On the brighter side, sale of 5 crore+ Zomato shares were delivered in 10 minutes today.@deepigoyal @albinder — Abhishek Murarka 🥧💹 (@abhymurarka) July 25, 2022

Zomato's share on the interview day(8 Oct'21): Rs 136 Zomato Now🤯: Rs 93 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's view on Zomato!#StockMarketindia #stocks pic.twitter.com/ExBIdfoGYR — iTribe (@itribe_) February 8, 2022

#Zomato Share Price hitting its Lowest ... Only in 1 year since listing ... It Ranges From 126-169-46 Me thinking 😆😂 pic.twitter.com/OAAYfaW65f — Shubham (@Logicalguy007) July 25, 2022

My friend who was holding Zomato since IPO Today after watching that It hits 52 week low again😂#Zomato pic.twitter.com/ASFypmnkNI — Brij Thakkar (@brijthakkar005) July 25, 2022

Me Frustrated with career and feeling depressed with life.. Notification pops... Zomato - saptiya thambi...#Kavin | #DaDa pic.twitter.com/LmxwmNf2W7 — Anbarasuᴷᵃᵛⁱⁿ ⁱⁿ ᴰᵃᵈᵃ👶 (@anbarasu_Boss) July 24, 2022

