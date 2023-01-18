Wasim Jaffer felt that Hardik Pandya was 'robbed' after he was given out during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The right-hander missed a cut shot and the ball went to keeper Tom Latham behind the stumps while the bails seemed to light up. The third umpire ruled it against the batter after it was referred upstairs, with replays showing that the keeper's gloves seemed to brush the bails. Jaffer took to Twitter to explain why the decision was wrong. Hardik Pandya Out or Not Out? Third Umpire’s Decision During India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 Match Leaves Twitterati Fuming.

Wasim Jaffer Says Hardik Pandya was 'Robbed'

1. Clear gap between ball and bails. 2. Ball is inside gloves, bails not lit yet. 3. Bails lit after brush from gloves. Hardik robbed there. #INDvNZpic.twitter.com/yoI4rF4t9I — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)