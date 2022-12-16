Kuldeep Yadav picks his third test five-for as Bangladesh have been bundled out for only 150 in the first innings of IND vs BAN 1st test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Indian seamer Mohamed Siraj also took three wickets and was one of the protagonists of the innings. Earlier Rahul Dravid's side put up 404 runs on board. With Bangladesh all out for only 150, India now have got a huge lead of 254 runs. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Picks His Third Test Five Wicket Haul.

Bangladesh All Out for 150

1ST Test. WICKET! 55.5: Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25(82) st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel, Bangladesh 150 all out https://t.co/CVZ44N7IRe #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)