Rohan Bopanna has recently made history by climbing to no 1 spot of ATP Doubles rankings after win in the Australian Open 2024 alongside partner Matthew Ebden. Indian cricketer Shubman Gill met him in an event and shared a picture on Instagram with Bopanna with the caption 'Absolute Legend'. Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh for Their 'Kind Words' After Duo Chat About Cricket Legend During Laureus Ambassador's Meet (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Instagram Story

Shubman Gill With Rohan Bopanna (Photo Credits: shubmangill/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)