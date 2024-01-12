Shooters Akhil Sheoran and Aishwary Pratap went on to win more medals for India in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024. Akhil Sheoran won the gold medal and Aishwary Pratap went on to win a silver medal in for India in the 50m Rifle 3P Event. Worth mentioning that in this event, India had already got max two quota places earlier. More shooters from India have won medals in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024 and have secured their places for the Paris Olympics. Nancy Mandhotra and Elavenil Valarivan Win Gold, Silver Medals in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Event at Asia Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

