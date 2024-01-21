LeBron James has already expressed his desire to play with his son in the NBA one day, and with Bronny James making great progress on the court playing college-level basketball, we could see the father-son duo sharing court space in the future. In his latest post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) LeBron James shared a conversation with his mother – Gloria Marie James, which touched his heart. LeBron wrote, ‘Crazy man! My mom sitting right next to me just said “You know how amazing this is!? Sitting here with my son while watching my grandson on TV I feel so present and blessed”. Shit almost brought me to tears just now.’ NBA All-Star 2024 Results: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead All-Star Fan Voting After First Round.

LeBron James Post

Crazy man! My mom sitting right next to me just said “You know how amazing this is!? Sitting here with my son while watching my grandson on TV. I feel so present and blessed”. Shit almost brought me to tears just now. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)