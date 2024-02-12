Andy Murray sarcastically congratulated Taylor Swift for winning the Super Bowl 2024 after Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers. The thrilling match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas headed into overtime with the Chiefs emerging victorious in the end by a 25-22 scoreline. Swift, who was in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who featured in what was Kansas' second consecutive Super Bowl victory and fourth overall. Murray took to 'X', formerly Twitter, to congratulate the popular singer for a 'stunning performance'. Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Hugs and Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce Following Kansas City Chiefs Win (Watch Video).

Andy Murray's Tweet

Congrats to @taylorswift13 on winning Super Bowl 58 👏 a stunning performance — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) February 12, 2024

