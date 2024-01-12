Arjuna Award winner Sheetal Devi has pledged to support a child from rural India on the occasion of National Youth Day 2024. The armless archer who brought several laurels to the nation so far, impressing on the global stage. The teenage archer, who hails from the Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, clinched three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in China. Taking to social media, Devi posted a video where she said, "I also want to urge you all to believe and support someone so that they can win medals for India too." While sharing the video she wrote, "Many children in rural India don’t get the opportunity. Today, on National Youth Day, I pledge to support a child from rural 🇮🇳 & urge you to do the same." National Youth Day 2024: School Students Take Part in Yoga Event in Bhopal To Commemorate Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Swami Vivekananda (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Devi (@sheetal_archery)

