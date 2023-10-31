After an amazing campaign at the Asian Para Games 2023, the Indian Para Athletes have performed brilliantly winning 111 medals all total. The total medal tally included 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze. They broke the previous record haul of 72 medals, including 15 gold, from the Asian Para Games 2018 to become India's highest-ever medal total in the continental tournament. Following the success, the para-athletes were received with a grand welcome at Delhi Airport. In the viral video, fans and family members were present at the airport with flower garlands, music instruments and greeted each and every athlete with great love and enthusiasm. Asian Para Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated: India Finish Fifth With 111 Medals, China Tops Para-Asiad Medal Table With 521 Medals

Asian Para Games 2023 Medal Winners Receive Grand Welcome at Delhi Airport

A grand welcome for our brightest stars ⭐✨ Visuals from📍Delhi airport as the 🇮🇳 contingent of #AsianParaGames2022 are given a grand welcome with all hearts & smiles! Cheers to the memories you made, the records you created and made us all proud 🤗 This #Gharwapsi is… pic.twitter.com/ERSMWqaphb — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 30, 2023

