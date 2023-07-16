Avinash Sable qualfiied for the Paris Olympics 2024 with a sixth place finish in men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League 2023 on Sunday, July 16. The sprinter registered a time of 8:11.63 secs to punch a ticket to Paris, with the qualification mark for the event being 8:15:00.

Avinash Sable Qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics

Avinash you beauty 😍 ✨ Avinash Sable has qualified for Paris Olympics ✨ ➡️ He clocked 8:11.63 to finish 6th in 3000m SC at prestigious Silesia Diamond League. (Paris Olympics Qualification mark: 8:15.00) ➡️ He also narrowly missed his PB: 8:11.20 @afiindia #SilesiaDL pic.twitter.com/gMMxPz6JUb — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 16, 2023

