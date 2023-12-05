Satwiksairaj Rankireddy took to social media to share the video of his father unboxing the Guinness World Record which he received for registering the fastest hit in badminton by a male player. Rankireddy, one half of India's highly successful men's doubles pair, achieved this feat during a Korea Open match where his shot clocked a speed of 565 km/h. The 23-year-old shared the heartwarming video where his father was seen unboxing the award and later, posed with it as he was filled with pride. While sharing the video, he wrote, "As my shuttle soared at 565 kmph, I realized the true speed of a father's pride – an unbreakable record in my heart." 'Looking Forward to Training With You' PV Sindhu Announces Indian Badminton Legend Prakash Padukone As Her New Mentor.

Watch Video:

"As my shuttle soared at 565 kmph, I realized the true speed of a father's pride – an unbreakable record in my heart." #GuinnessWorldRecord pic.twitter.com/gwvulGr6Zj — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) December 5, 2023

