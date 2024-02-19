Indian shuttler Chirag Shetty recently shared an Instagram story consisting of a cap signed by Rafael Nadal. The 26-year-old badminton star is a huge fan of Rafael Nadal fan and has publicly expressed his ‘idolization’ of the tennis star. In his IG story, he wrote ‘a signed cap from my sporting idol’ tagging the Spanish megastar. Chirag Shetty And Satwiksairaj Rankireddy recently lost back-to-back finals in the India Open and the Malaysia Open. They also represented India in Asia Team Championships 2024. How Anmol Kharb, the 17-Year-Old With Icey Composure Helped India Win First-Ever Badminton Asia Team Championships Title.

Story shared by Chirag Shetty

Chirag Shetty Instagram Story With Cap Signed by Rafael Nadal (Credit: Instagram)

Chirag and His Love For Nadal

Chirag and his love for Rafa 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Mshd1HYIAa — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) February 19, 2024

